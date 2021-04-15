First Bank & Trust Invests $5.90 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.0% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

