First Bank & Trust Purchases 6,100 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 140.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $26,167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 704,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,757. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

