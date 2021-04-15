First Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Intuit by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $415.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,884. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.42 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.57 and its 200 day moving average is $369.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

