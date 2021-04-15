First Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

T stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $29.78. 164,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,726,313. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.