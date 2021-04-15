First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,987 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 231,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,037,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.