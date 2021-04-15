First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.89 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 178,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 170,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.95. 187,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,025,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

