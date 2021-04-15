First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,782. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.