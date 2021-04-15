First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 160,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Visa by 8.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 131,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Visa by 5.3% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 22.1% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $5.42 on Thursday, reaching $227.40. 172,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $443.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.04. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.