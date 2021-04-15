First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.18. 516,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,430,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average is $128.53. The company has a market cap of $455.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.