First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 235,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 120,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 66,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

CVX stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $103.05. 225,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,120,462. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.