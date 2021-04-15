First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,053 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $133.76. 269,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,611,250. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.