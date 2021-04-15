First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,442 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Facebook by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 230,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 316,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $93,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.58. 378,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,473,957. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,505,631 shares of company stock valued at $418,830,056. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

