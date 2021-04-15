First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,002 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,543,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

