First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.