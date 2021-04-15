First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.90

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.90 and traded as high as $13.89. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 5,739 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

