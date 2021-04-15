First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post $21.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.88 million and the lowest is $20.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $20.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $89.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $90.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $94.98 million, with estimates ranging from $94.86 million to $95.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.