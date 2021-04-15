First Merchants (FRME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

