First National Bank of Hutchinson Decreases Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,178 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $132.00. 313,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,088,845. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $125.52 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.10.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

