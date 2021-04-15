First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $3.40 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,864 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 11,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,093. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

