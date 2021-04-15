First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $734.52. The stock had a trading volume of 397,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,304,645. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $134.76 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $705.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $665.33 and its 200-day moving average is $631.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

