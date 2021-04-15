First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Sets New 1-Year High at $12,500.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12,500.00 and last traded at $12,200.00, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12,000.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12,000.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11,412.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $30.00 per share. This represents a $120.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

