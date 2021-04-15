First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

