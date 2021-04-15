First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $43,774.50 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50.

On Friday, January 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00.

First Solar stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.17. 125,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Solar by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

