First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.26% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $20,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

FNI opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

