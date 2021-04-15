First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,245 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 2.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group owned 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,050. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

