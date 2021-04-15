First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 333,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,585 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,472,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,197.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,292 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.97 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

