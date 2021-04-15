First Western Financial (MYFW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect First Western Financial to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.29). First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

MYFW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

