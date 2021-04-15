FirstEnergy Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 263,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

