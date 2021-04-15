Flamingo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74.96 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $163.47 million and $74.96 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00068316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00277388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.76 or 0.00741959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,079.97 or 0.99844061 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.99 or 0.00849951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

