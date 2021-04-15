Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 40,060 shares.

FSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Greenridge Global restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $41.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

