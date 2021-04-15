FLIP Price Reaches $0.0133 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. FLIP has a market cap of $745,833.41 and approximately $688.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLIP has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00067960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.11 or 0.00738661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00089558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.81 or 0.06260129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033418 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

