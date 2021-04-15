Float Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.84 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Float Protocol coin can now be bought for $483.38 or 0.00759821 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Float Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Float Protocol has a total market cap of $36.46 million and $1.84 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Float Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00270840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.92 or 0.00741816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,474.40 or 0.99775268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.30 or 0.00854016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 81,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,431 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Buying and Selling Float Protocol

