Flowchain Price Up 184.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $78,123.05 and $928.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 184.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.97 or 0.00713666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00087693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.00 or 0.05650290 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

