Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $16.93. Fly Leasing shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 525,597 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

