FlypMe (FYP) Market Cap Reaches $659,473.32

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 73.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $659,473.32 and approximately $9,406.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlypMe

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

