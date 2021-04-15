FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.