Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Franklin Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 327,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,599. Franklin Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get Franklin Mining alerts:

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc, a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc Franklin Mining, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.