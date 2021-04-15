Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Franklin Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 327,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,599. Franklin Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Franklin Mining
