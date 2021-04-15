Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.57. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 3,522 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $599.96 million, a P/E ratio of -284.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,564,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 62,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 361.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 928,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.