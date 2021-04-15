Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $114.76 million and $5.21 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00275873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00734520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,430.15 or 0.99243414 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $532.11 or 0.00845873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 115,195,274 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

