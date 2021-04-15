Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of -403.40 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

