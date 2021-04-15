French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.94

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.94 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.27), with a volume of 12,641 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09. The firm has a market cap of £19.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.94.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

