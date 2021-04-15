Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.81. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,549.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

