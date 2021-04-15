frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

