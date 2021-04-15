Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $2.95 on Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00004666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $110.51 million and $36.90 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.58 or 0.00714606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.78 or 0.05683830 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.