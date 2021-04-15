Frontier (FRONT) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $112.69 million and $42.85 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00004819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00065141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00708661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00089232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037800 BTC.

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

