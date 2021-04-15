FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of FRP worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FRP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FRP by 55,987.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 496,613 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

