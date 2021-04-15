FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 118.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,153,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,187,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.