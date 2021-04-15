FUD.finance (FUD) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.02 or 0.00041338 BTC on exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $614,600.09 and approximately $12,185.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FUD.finance

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

