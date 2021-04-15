FUNToken (FUN) One Day Volume Tops $32.24 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $455.50 million and $32.24 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

