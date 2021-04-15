Fusion (FSN) Price Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $88.79 million and $5.96 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00002790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,749.35 or 0.98711981 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,630,833 coins and its circulating supply is 50,061,077 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars.

